Sheriff's office stress water safety this weekend

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Twin Falls county Sheriff's office is encouraging people in the Magic Valley to practice safe water habits when recreating this weekend.

Many people will spend this holiday weekend at many of southern Idaho's rivers and lakes, which increase the chance of drownings. There are simple precautions people can take to ensure everyone's safety.

Isaiah Sharp

Planning and preparing is always good for any trip, especially on out on the water. Having access to life jackets is very important for water safety and in some circumstances can be the difference in saving a life.

As temperatures climb, there is an increase in drownings during this time of year and sergeant Ken Mencl says recreation is fun but can be dangerous.

“It's recreation. We like to recreate just like everybody else. We just hope that we can encourage people and see people doing it safely,” he said.

There are many ways people can stay safe during the summer but the number one thing people should always have available when recreating on water is a life jacket.

“The most important thing that we stress people taking with them and having available for them is that life jacket. We encourage everyone to wear one because you just never know when catastrophe is going to strikes,” said Mencl.

Also being aware of alcohol consumption is important during recreation. Alcohol increases the chance of dehydration and if you are operating a watercraft intoxicated, even if its not motorized like a kayak or canoe, you can be charged with an OUI (operating under the influence).

“And that’s the reason why we are out there. Enforcing the rules that we have in the state of Idaho is to make sure that from an educational standpoint as well as an enforcement standpoint we can reduce the effects of drowning and boating fatalities in the state of Idaho,” said Mencl.