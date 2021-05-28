Sheriff's Department reenforcing boating safety tips for Memorial Day Weekend

TWIN FALLS — Today kicks off Memorial Day weekend which for many, is the unofficial start to the summer. However, it's also the tail end of National Boating Week, and the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office is gearing up for the onslaught of potential boaters and kayakers on the river this weekend.

“With COVID and people being stuck indoors, they flocked to the water last year, said Deputy Jacob Ballard. "I think depending on the weather, we might see the same thing again this year.”

Since the Sheriff's office anticipates a large crowd, they are working to make sure people that are on the river are boating safely for the weekend and the duration of the summer.

“With June, July, August, we’re going to have lots of deputies on the water, said Sgt. Ken Mencl. "Doing our best to cover all of the different areas that people like to recreate in Twin Falls, just making sure that whether you’re on a motorized or non-motorized people are doing things that are safe.”

The Sheriff's department is re-emphasizing tips people should be aware of when out or heading down to go out on the water. For starters, they want people to look at the weather and make sure conditions are safe. People should also make sure any boating equipment is still in working order, and as always, wear a life vest.

“Just remember to wear your lifejackets. It’s only going to save you if it’s actually on,” said Deputy Ballard.

It's also important to be knowledgeable of the boating traffic laws to lower the risk of any accidents occurring.

“Staying to the right, allowing that center channel to be occupied by motorized crafts so they can go up and down the river without having roadblocks if you go out on the water," said Sgt. Mencl.

While it may seem like second nature for seasoned veterans, the sheriff's office has witnessed firsthand how quickly circumstances can change, especially after having a boat catch fire at the waterfront last summer.

“As we’re looking at how frequently we see issues occur on the waterway and how quickly things can change, said Sgt. Mencl. "It’s our hope that people keep those things in mind, prepare for the trip, plan accordingly and make sure they have their safety equipment with them.”

Although keeping people safe is the department's top priority, they want everyone to enjoy themselves as much as possible and take advantage of all the recreational opportunities Twin has to offer.

“Have fun out there," said Deputy Ballard. Be safe, and call the sheriff’s office if you have any questions.”