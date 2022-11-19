SCCAP hosting 60 hour food drive to fight hunger during the holidays

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — South Central Community Action Partnership (SCCAP) is hosting its 22nd annual 60 hours fight to end hunger food drive.

They are located at the Rob Green Buick/GMC at 1427 Blue Lakes Blvd. in Twin Falls. Turkeys, canned and boxed food along with cash donations are being accepted. The drive ends at 10 p.m. on November 19th.

“When you don’t have enough to have that traditional family meal, it’s difficult because a lot of times that might be the only thread that holds a family together is that tradition of you know at least one time a year, we get together,” said Randy Wastradowski, community service director for SCCAP.

Last year's drive saw over 2,000 turkeys donated and SCCAP hopes to go beyond this number. Inflation has caused increases in gas, groceries and more, making their food bank see an increased need in the magic valley.

“The need for emergency food assistance, food assistance in general has gone up to the point where at south central we are doing 1,000 food boxes a month whereas 2, 3 years ago we were doing 300 to 500,” said Wastradowski.

SCCAP hopes that the Twin Falls community sees the increase in needs and continues to support drives like this to end hunger.

“This community steps up a lot you know for these kinds of events and again the gift isn't the amount of the gift it’s whatever you can give,” said Wastradowski.

for more information on SCCAP and the work that they do, click here.

