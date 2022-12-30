Rupert celebrating fourth annual 'New Years Beet Drop'

RUPERT, Idaho — In New York , there is the famous 'Ball drop'. In Boise, the now Idaho famous 'Idaho Potato drop' but a southern Idaho town is celebrating its on spin on the tradition to ring in 2023.

Standing at 22 feet tall and 12 feet in diameter, Rupert is the home to 'Crystal' the sugar beet. Now on its fourth year, events coordinator and owner of E Street Deli Ryan McEuen first had the idea drawn on a napkin till a fellow business owner brought it to life.

"We were sitting talking about like, what can we do? This is a fun community and I said 'Well, why don't we do a sugar beet drop?' and he's 'like what do you mean? Well, can we fabricate a large-scale large size sugar beet?'," said McEuen,

Just a month and half later Michael Christensen, owner of Christensen Machine Inc. created the towering piece of produce and since then has been apart of the new year ever since.

“When we got it at the square in Rupert and then when we started lifting it up it was just really cool and then the first year that we did the sugar beet drop it was a hallmark moment,” said Christensen.

The event features concerts, food, fun for the entire family and closes out with a fireworks display and the gigantic veggie touching ground.

"It's going to be a lot of fun. It's a magical moment surrounded by this little town, the historic Rupert square and people really enjoy it," said McEuen. "What's really good about this particular event is it's like one last chance to bring the community together for the year. It's a real big group hug if you will."

