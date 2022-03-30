Registration for Art and Soul of the Magic Valley Extended

TWIN FALLS,Idaho — The Magic Valley Art Council is extending its deadline through the end of this weekend for those wanting to register an art piece for their upcoming summer contest.

The Art and Soul of the Magic Valley is the largest cash art contest in the northwest and starts June 10th and lasts till July 2nd. The contest has 20 different categories of art form from sculptures to woodwork and allows people from anywhere to enter.

The contest last year showcased artwork from many places outside of the Magic Valley.

"Last year, we were able to showcase artist representing 38 Idaho cities, 18 different states and two countries and so far we already have an artist from outside our country. An artist from Mongolia who has entered.” ,said Melissa Crane, Executive Director of the Magic Valley Art Council.

This showcase has received pieces from England, Africa and all of the United States. Crane says having art from around the country and around the world opens people up to new culture.

"We really think that having art from different parts of the world changes our perspectives and opens our eyes and we are excited to be able to showcase it."

For official rules and how to register your art piece, click here.