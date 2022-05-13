Red Cross prompting Idahoans to keep up with blood donations

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The American Red Cross is asking Idahoans to continue donating blood during the summer months.

According the the American Red cross, Approximately 29,000 units of red blood cells are needed every day in the U.S.

Donations generally drop during the summer because close to 20% of blood donations come from school blood drives.

American Red Cross

“Blood can’t be manufactured. The only way to have blood on a hospital's shelves in Idaho and beyond is through the generosity of our blood donors. That is the only way we can have these blood products," said Mathew Oschner, Communications Director for the American Red Cross of Idaho and Montana.

These blood donation are important due to shortages caused by Covid-19. Many hospitals rely on generosity of blood donors.

“Every two seconds, someone in this country needs lifesaving blood,” said Oschner.

One bag can be filled in just under ten minutes and every unit can help local hospitals.

“You just think about it, you can donate and hour of your time and a single blood donation can help save three lives,” said Oschner.

For more information on the American red cross and how you can donate in your community, click here.