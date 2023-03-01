Red Cross highlighting volunteers during 80th annual American Red Cross Month celebration

IDAHO — From its blood donation drive to its hurricane relief efforts, the American Red Cross has left a lasting impact on the U.S.

To celebrate and highlight the efforts of its volunteers, the Red Cross is dedicating the month of March to the people who make the majority volunteer based organization thrive.

This American Red Cross month celebration hopes to not only appreciate the hard work already done but advocate for more people to partner with the Red cross.

“You know, I think Red Cross is known for responding to hurricanes across the country and for helping support the blood supply, but the RED cross does so many more things than that,” said Matt Ochsner, Communications Director with the Red Cross.

Idaho has close to 600 volunteers across the state and Ochsner says their impact has done a lot for the American Red Cross.

“About 90% of our workforce is a volunteer workforce, so we are just so grateful for our volunteer team. Again, [Close to] 600 of them and they make our work possible,” he said.

Donating blood, volunteering, or making financial contributions to the Red Cross are great ways to support their cause. For more information and how you can help, click here.

