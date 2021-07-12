Recovery in Motion & Magellan Healthcare to host recovery summit

TWIN FALLS — Recovery in Motion is working with Magellan Healthcare to host a summit at the end of the month.

The event, which is being called the Idaho Recovery in Action Summit, will help officials learn and gain more information on how local recovery centers in the Magic Valley can enhance treatment for their patients.

“This is the event you’re going to want to be at," said John Brannen, the Director of Recovery in Motion. "If you want to help determine the direction, we’re all going to go in Idaho to preserve this wonderful culture and provide help for those who have mental health substance abuse disorder.”

The event will be attended by local officials and health clinics that specialize in this sort of treatment to discuss the pressing issues they face when helping their patients.

However, organizers are also encouraging the public to attend to get some public input.

“The part from the public that we really really want is their questions," said Brannen. "What is your life experience in dealing with the system and trying to get help for your loved one? That’s going to be very important for us and the local entities that are there.”

The summit will focus on the Idaho Behavioral Health Council's Strategic Action Plan, which covers several pillars. Organizers say they really want to focus on a few of the pillars.

“How do we increase the recovery coach population so that we can meet the demand of the people that need help," said Brannen. "The other very large area, which is probably the most critical, how do we work with the adolescents and provide them with the resources and information that they need?”

Dinner will be provided at the event and there will be speakers, presentations, and other resources and information made available for all who attend.

“We also are inviting the other shareholders in the community that provide services so that if you have a specific question, you can ask them directly, what can you do for my child or my loved one,” said Brannen.

The event will be held on Thursday, July 29 at the Herrett Center in Twin Falls from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm. For those who do plan on attending you will need to register in advance due to limited spacing at the venue.

Anyone with questions is encouraged to call Recovery in Motion at 208-712-2173.