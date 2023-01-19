Plow drivers prep for snow roads; ask public to drive safely around machinery

IDAHO — Driving during winter months can be a challenge for many and road safety is important to keep in mind while the roads are slick.

The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) makes it a pivotal part of their organization to promote safety, mobility, and economic opportunity with each a vital part of their work. Safety during this time of the year is key and their plow drivers work to clear and keep Idaho roads safe.

Focusing on clearing the road is key to a plow drivers work but when others sharing the road interfere with that, safety can come at a cost.

“When we have drivers in theses trucks, they are really focused on their task at hand and that is clearing the road and so it’s important for drivers to be aware of different safety precautions they can take to remain safe around snowplows,” said Jessica Williams, Public Information Officer with ITD.

Many plow drivers not only have to be aware of other vehicles but have to worry for their own plow when it comes to safety.

“When it’s icy out, and it doesn't matter how big the truck is you can slide but for the most part we are loaded up heavy enough and we are going slow enough that we can control it if that happens,” said Josh Jones, Plow Driver for ITD.

Taking every extra precaution keeps Idaho plow drivers and commuters safe when road conditions are rough. ITD reminds everyone to prepare their trip and vehicle for winter driving and to be aware when these large machines are on the road.

“Never, ever pass on the right. If we have the wing down on the other side and we are throwing snow with the main plow, if you pass on the right, you are going to run right into them,” said Jones.

“This wing plow when it’s extended is often times not visible. Particularly if it’s throwing snow so motorists might think that it’s safe to pass on the right side of a snowplow but it's actually not,” said Williams.

For more information on driver safety, click here.

