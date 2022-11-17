Perrine bridge receiving new lights as part of southern Idaho ITD project

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — On Thursday November 17, the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) is closing the center lanes of Perrine bridge to replaces the roadways streetlights with LED's.

The project should only take the night to complete and crews will begin replacing lights after 9 p.m. This portion of lights is a part of a larger project that looks to upgrade close to 300 lights in south central Idaho.

“Increased lighting is helping to improve safety for motorists on the road and so just these new LED lights are going to be brighter, and they are going to bring our lighting up to current standards and so it will be just a safer roadway for motorist in general,” said Jessica Williams, public information officer with ITD.

Streetlights are a major part of driver safety across the country and Williams knows with longer nights ahead, having these fixtures up to date is important for commuter safety in Idaho.

“We still have quite a few months left of these long nights and dark hours and so it’s just important to ensure that our lighting is the best that it can be in the area,” said Williams.

