TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Twin Falls school district could pass a proposal soon to implement armed security at Twin Falls elementary schools.

The plan would partner Twin Falls School District (TFSD) with the Twin Falls Police Department providing school resource officers (SRO). If passed, the proposed plan would go into effect for the 2022-2023 school year.

“After the situation in Uvalde, where you had the school shooting in an elementary school, we decided to reevaluate the security at our elementary's,” said Brady Dickinson, superintendent of the Twin Falls School District.

The proposal would bring on 10 new school resource officers (SRO) to all of the elementary schools in Twin Falls. Schools will also be required to follow security steps on top of the new SRO's joining.

“Ensuring all of our doors are locked during the day, having that single point of entry, addressing mental health issues within the school, and then having that security presence at the school,” said Dickinson.

The limited feedback that the TFSD has received has been positive but some may feel apprehensive to bringing more guns, but Diskinson said adding more SRO's stop schools from being "soft targets".

“We see this as the best way to approach providing a safe and secure learning environment,” he said.

