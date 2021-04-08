Once vaccinated, how protected are you from other variants?

TWIN FALLS — COVID variant cases have been seen all over Idaho, and as vaccine rollouts continue, some are expressing their concerns and uncertainty about the effectiveness of the vaccines.

Concern has grown primarily because, during the development of these vaccines, many of the variants we now know were not in the US at the time.

Logan Hudson, the Division Administrator for the South Central Public Health District said, “When the first two vaccines were studied, the Pfizer and the Moderna, there wasn’t a lot of variants going around the places where the vaccines were studied.”

While some of the variants may be more severe in illness, there are still similarities to the original COVID strain.

“These mutations, though they change some versions of the protein structure," said Dr. Joshua Kern, the Chief Medical Officer for St. Luke's Magic Valley. "In general, the virus is still essentially, largely the same.”

Due to this, many health officials are remaining confident that those who get vaccinated will be protected by the variants currently present in the US.

“Even if you were to get an illness from one of the variants. If you had the vaccine, you would tend to have less severe illness and again, right now, all indications seem to be that the vaccines are protective against the variants,” said Kern.

Several Vaccine companies are also already working on producing other vaccines in the event of a worst-case scenario.

“They already have that in the wing to be able to come to market even more quickly than this time around, if they found a variant that the vaccines didn’t give immunity to,” said Kern.

While some other studies need to be conducted about the current vaccines, primarily the lifespan and longevity of being in the body and protecting people from COVID.

Health officials remained concerned about the long-term complications from the virus itself, especially if a large portion of the population choose not to get vaccinated.

“What we don’t want to have happen, is a second round of one of these variants taking hold in our community and having to deal with this all over again," said Kern.