Officials concerned over COVID-19 case numbers in schools

TWIN FALLS — In a statement released by the South Central Public Health District last week, they discussed how COVID-19 case numbers in students were more than triple at the start of this academic year compared to 2020.

The largest amount of increasing cases occurred from ages 6 to 17. In 2020 case numbers in students aged 6 to 10 were 30 for September, and this year cases reached 196. For students in the 11 to 17 age group, there were a reported 143 case numbers for September, and this year it has reached 570.

Although both school and health officials anticipated COVID-19 cases to occur this year due to fewer safety protocols being in place, they did not expect such high numbers. Officials are attributing the surge to several factors. Fewer safety precautions, students regularly interacting with each other in close quarters, and because of the ongoing surge in the community.

“There is an ongoing surge right around them that has nothing to do with school and has everything to do with this surge starting a little bit before school even started," said Brianna Bodily, the spokesperson for the South Central Public Health District. "So that likely is a contributing factor.”

The COVID-19 case surge in schools is affecting operations in districts in a variety of ways, mostly in attendance rates and staffing issues.

“If we don’t have a substitute teacher that day, their class might be split and added to other classes," said Eva Craner, The Public Information Officer for the Twin Falls School District. "Or a staff member who is supposed to be preparing for a class may be coming in to substitute teach instead. It really puts a big strain on our system.”

Concerns are growing as well for health officials. Despite the fact that kids are less likely to be hospitalized due to COVID-19, they can transmit it easily to one another and into the community. Especially teenagers, who are able to move about more freely.

“Not only are they in classrooms with a lot of people and then going back home and possibly transmitting disease from classroom to home," said Bodily. "But they’re also often working jobs that have a lot of contact with other people.”

Officials from the Twin Falls School District are continuing their efforts to encourage kids to use safety precautions to mitigate the spread. However, the board does not plan to reinstate any requirements such as mask-wearing for the time being.

Instead, if an outbreak were to occur, it would be handled at that specific school rather than implement a policy district-wide.

“Our stance this year really is on a school-by-school basis," said Craner. "As I mentioned, we’re seeing things kind of bubble up in one area and not in others. So, it often appears that one school is having a little bit of spread but another school may not be affected at all.”