North Canyon's new technology to disinfect rooms

GOODING — Two weeks ago, North Canyon Medical Center received a new machine that helps keep the facility clean by getting rid of germs. The Total Room Ultraviolet Disinfection System, or Tru-D, is used after a patient leaves the hospital. Cleaning crews go in first, then Tru-D goes in to remove any remaining germs.

Public Information Officer for North Canyon, Shellie Amundson said, "We're really excited to announce, first of all, the installation of this Tru-D robot, but also that we are the first and only facility in the state of Idaho who has implemented the Tru-D robot.

The machine uses UV light to accomplish this new form of cleaning. CEO of North Canyon Medical Center, J'Dee Adams said, “It senses how many surfaces there are and what type of surfaces they are. So it will actually send out, emit the light and then it will take back how much light comes back. Then it’s constantly changing to make sure it’s cleaning those surfaces.”

When the UV rays hit a surface they are directly attacking the germ cells. “The UVC light energy generated by Tru-D modifies the DNA or RNA structure of an infectious cell so that it cannot reproduce. A cell that cannot reproduce cannot colonize and therefore cannot harm patients or staff,” said Amundson.

When the system is activated, nobody can be in the room since the UV light can do damage to a person's eyes and skin.

The machine is now only being used for operating rooms and patient rooms, however, there are plans to use it elsewhere in the hospital later in the future.

“We’ll work on getting that schedule set up and after we find out how that schedule works then we’ll consider using it in other spaces such as our lobby and different things like that,” said Adams.

Depending on the room size, Tru-D can take about 15 to 30 minutes to effectively clean a room and be used as many times as it's needed throughout the day. The system is increasing the hospital's cleaning efforts and it will not act as a substitute or replacement for other staff.

“We’re not exchanging staff for robots. That’s not an option. For us, it’s just the enhanced level of security and safety that North Canyon is doing everything possible to protect our patients and our staff,” said Amundson.

North Canyon Officials feel this new technology is going to be the future in helping other hospitals and medical facilities to ensure effective hygiene and keeping people safe. They are glad to have such an opportunity with this technology.

Adams said, “Organisms are changing and doing things just like in regular life and we have to be on the cutting edge and so really taking an opportunity to be on top of the technology that's out there.”