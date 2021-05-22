North Canyon's longest serving nurse retires

GOODING — North Canyon Medical Center is saying goodbye to one of its most dedicated employees and longest-serving nurses after more than four decades on the job.

Connie Jacobson started her career as a volunteer at the hospital in 1968. In 1976 she became a licensed practical nurse for Gooding Hospital before it was even called North Canyon. Her connection to the community made her that much more of a valuable employee.

“Our patients know her. There’s a lot of comfort. She has a lot of experience," said J'Dee Adams, the CEO for North Canyon. "Connie has been a really good addition to the community and then

ultimately a long-term trusted confidant and nurse to our patients.”

After a long career, her coworkers threw her a retirement party where she was able to reflect on this year's past events and her experience as a whole of being with the hospital and the tough times they faced.

“When I first started we worried about hepatitis, and then we worried about SARS, and we worried about AIDS, said, Connie. "When COVID hit it was like, oh, another one. We made it through AIDS, we’re going to make it through COVID.”

With 45 years of memories and a wide variety of experiences under her belt, it's tough for her to finally part ways and say goodbye to her second home.

“This is one of my families, I’m going to miss my family. My coworkers and my patients,” said Connie.

Connie's coworkers took note of how much they were able to learn from her and were glad to be able to recognize her work and service to the community for so many years and give her the send-off she deserves.

“She does have that knowledge, she does have the experience, she’s been in more situations than any of us combined, said Renae Irace, a nursing Manager for North Canyon. "I think just her experience alone and her mentorship and her friendship is going to be very valued and everyone’s going to miss her, so dearly.”

Despite the retirement party being a bittersweet moment, Connie is looking forward to getting some much-needed rest and spending time with her family.

“I’m a night shift person for over 30 years," said Connie. "I’m going to sleep at night and I don’t have to tell my family, I’m sorry I can’t come to your activity because I have to work tonight.”