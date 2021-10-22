North Canyon to open new Twin Falls clinic

TWIN FALLS — Following their expansion into Jerome last year, North Canyon Medical Center is looking to expand out once again by opening a new clinic in Twin Falls. While there is already a clinic in Twin Falls, that facility only focuses on Orthopedics. However, this new clinic will offer a variety of different services.

“For this piece of ground and this location, we’ve been talking about it for a couple of years now and were able to make it come to fruition over the last six months,” said J’Dee Adams, the CEO of North Canyon Medical Center.

The decision to build a larger clinic with more services came from the success of the Jerome and Twin Falls clinic, as well as the overall demand from the community.

“It’s important for us because the community is asking for it," said Adams. "So, what the needs are in the community is something we always focus our clinics on.”

The new space will be 20,000 square feet and be three stories tall and a new diverse range of treatments.

“We’ll have podiatry and hand surgery that will be here as well. Physical and occupational therapy," said Adams. "We have urology, family medicine that will be added at this location. Then we’ll also have lab and imaging services.”

Pediatrics and orthopedics will also be offered at the new location. Officials are even contemplating closing the Twin Falls Orthopedics clinic currently open. Yet they have yet to make a decision.

While it will take some time to get the new clinic open, North Canyon is eager to help more people.

“We started with our clinic Buhl, and we’ve slowly kind of moved East into Twin Falls and Jerome," said Adams. "I think this is just a further demonstration of our commitment to that vision in being the first choice for healthcare in the Magic Valley.”

North Canyon is planning on starting construction in early 2022 with hopes the space will be open in late 2022 or early 2023.