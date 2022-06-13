New angling location in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Idaho Fish and Game and the Twin Falls County Water Department are stocking a new fishing location at the Rock Creek RV Park.

The pond will be stocked with Rainbow trout with the excess coming from local hatcheries. The spot was first tested as a new fishing site in 2021 and after seeing successful living conditions for the fish, it was decided to make the area a new angling location.

Conor McClure is a regional fisheries biologist with Idaho Fish and Game and said the pond will soon receive a new species of fish to help the ponds ecosystem.

"If we can get grass carp in the pond, in theory, the ecological benefit is the grass carp will go eat some of that aquatic vegetation and clean up the pond. Better water quality less things for you to get caught on, your fishing lure in terms of you know aquatic plants and moss and things of that nature,” he said.

The ponds location also give local fishing enthusiasts another reason to stay in Twin Falls and not have to travel for their hobby.

"Having a pond very close to town is nice especially in like current society with high gas prices ya know. A lot of people like to travel and do travel in Idaho to go hunting and fishing and things of that nature,” said McClure.

He also thinks this pond is great way to get into angling for the first time.

“it's a great opportunity to bring people into the fold and get them fishing and have some fun and just enjoy being outside and take advantage of the resources,” McClure said.

For more information on the new community fishing spot, click here.