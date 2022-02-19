Mountain Rides Transportation continues mask mandate

BLAINE COUNTY, Idhao — Mountain Rides Transportation is maintaining its requirement of wearing masks on all of its buses until at least March 18.

The announcement of keeping the mask mandate in place comes after several towns in Blaine County have since rescinded their mask orders.

However, Mountain Rides does not follow local government changes as it is funded by the Federal Transit Administration, and therefore must follow its rules.

Both drivers and passengers must wear masks at all times, and failure to do so will result in disembarking the bus at the safest and earliest convenience.