Moose attack in Ketchum leaves one hospitalized

KETCHUM, Idaho — A Ketchum woman is recovering after a moose charged her.

The woman hospitalized was knocked unconscious and left with bruises and a broken nose. Idaho Fish and Game (IDFG) are still looking for the moose involved in the attack that took place on January 13, though wasn't reported until January 17.

IDFG reminds everyone that during winter months, wildlife encounters are more common and avoiding negative interactions starts with humans first.

"We are not fear mongering here but we are asking folks to exercise awareness and some healthy caution when you are in and around wild animals," said Mike McDonald, Regional Wildlife Manager for IDFG. "People kind of become accustomed to these animals being around but one of the things you need to keep in mind, they are still wild animals."

The woman, though badly injured, is expected to make a full recovery. Moose are deceptively fast and are one of the strongest animals in Idaho. Avoiding interactions can save your life and reduce wildlife euthanization required for public safety.

Colder weather can make more animals aggressive, and current conditions and responses to people are always unpredictable.

"Winter, obviously a stressful time for a lot of wildlife. Cold temperatures, deep snow and a lack of food resources place these animals under stress," said McDonald.

For more information on the attack and who to contact when encountering wildlife, click here.

