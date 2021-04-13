Minidoka Sheriff’s Office aiming to prevent youth OHV accidents after seeing recent increase

RUPERT, Idaho — A noticeable increase in the amount of off-highway vehicle accidents in the Magic Valley has caused law enforcement officials in Minidoka County to concentrate their efforts towards OHV youth safety certification training.

As adrenaline pumping as it may be, taking off-highway vehicles, such as side-by sides, motorbikes, or 4-wheelers into the Idaho back-country can be a dangerous way to recreate. This year, the Minidoka County Sheriff's office said they have already reported one OHV fatality.

In the last couple of years, the Minidoka County Sheriff's office has been searching for a spot they could dedicate to conducting OHV safety certification courses. Thanks to a partnership between the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation and Minidoka 4-H leaders, the Sheriff's Office was able to form the Minidoka County Regional Youth Safe and Responsible OHV Riders Facility.

“For next month, we are already filing up" said Lendon Moss with the Minidoka County Sheriff's Office. “We got approximately ten students already pre-registered for the May 15 class.”

Based out of the Minidoka County Fairgrounds, the Sheriff's Office recommends everyone 7 years and older to take this free safety course.

“Anyone under 16 to ride on BLM or Forest Service lands must take this course in order to ride up in the mountains,” said Moss.

This course also came about due to the COVID-19 pandemic as the Sheriff's Office noticed more people going out on recreational vehicles. The Sheriff's Office also encourages other agencies to contact them, if they themselves would like to host an OHV safety training at their facility.

For information regarding upcoming OHV classes follow this link.