Police: 5-year-old boy dies after ATV accident in Payette County

PAYETTE COUNTY, Idaho — The Payette County Sheriff's Office says a five-year-old boy is dead after an ATV accident at a private residence.

A news release says the sheriff's office responded to the accident just before 1 p.m. Saturday. The Payette Police Department, Payette Fire Department, Payette County Paramedics and an air ambulance helped at the scene.

The initial investigation shows the boy was riding the ATV while being supervised by family members, according to the release. The ATV overturned in a pasture and the boy was thrown from it.

Lifesaving measures were not successful and initial reports show the boy was not wearing a helmet, according to police. An autopsy is scheduled this week to determine the cause of death.