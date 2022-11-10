Magic Valley Symphony highlighting veterans in its next concert

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Magic Valley Symphony along with the College of southern Idaho(CSI) chamber choir and the Magic Valley Chorale are honoring our veterans with an all American medley concert.

The concert is Nov. 11 at 7:30 located in the CSI Fine Arts Center. Veterans and active duty military will have free admission to this concert. Ted Hadley, conductor of the symphony, says this concert is special to him because of the meaning and the opportunity to highlight veterans.

“We want to honor the veterans and the active-duty military people who are here in our valley who have served, who have maybe even died in the course of their service. All of us are affected by that because they keep the peace, they keep us safe,” Hadley said. “My father was a marine so I feel deeply that I should honor veterans.”

One of Magic Valley Symphonies viola players is Ken Patterson, who has five generations of military service with the newest being his grandson who joined the Air Force. Patterson appreciates concerts like this when they serve a purpose of honoring our veterans.

“My dad was in World War 2. My grandpa was in World War one. My son is in the air force, now he’s out. It’s a really big deal for me,” said Patterson.

Hadley and Patterson hope their concert can bring recognition to our country's military and playing patriotic music is a way they both can highlight our service men and women.

“One of the things I really like about twin falls is they celebrate these holidays, these recognition days,” said Patterson. "I think it’s worthwhile to acknowledge what people have done.”

“To take a little time to thank God for these people that have served. Men and women and families have sacrificed their loved ones who have not come home from a war so it’s significant,” said Hadley.

For tickets and more information on this veterans day concert, click here.

