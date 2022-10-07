Magic Valley Symphony featuring three youth soloists in its first concert of the 2022-2023 season

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Magic Valley Symphony is beginning its 2022-2023 season Sunday, October 9.

They are performing at the fine arts center at the College of Southern Idaho. The concert begins at 4 P.M. This year's first concert features three local youth soloists ages 13, 16, and 18. The two pianists and an oboe player were selected during a competition this summer.

“We’ve been doing practices already. It’s been super fun to have the orchestra backing you up. It’s been so fun to work with them,” said Ethan Hunt, piano soloist.

Conductor Theodore Hadley is excited to start the year and says the soloists have done well with the transition from solo performers to orchestra members.

“They are so well prepared that it hasn’t been a hassle at all. They are used to playing at most with a piano accompaniment and now it’s a group of 60 people,” said Hadley.

Many of the young musicians are excited for the first concert of the season and express how important music and performing is to them. Naomi Wagoner is an Oboist and has spent many years with the symphony. “It’s a way to express myself in ways that I couldn’t in any other setting or any other way,” she said.

The youngest soloist of the group is Darren Su who began playing the piano at just 3 years old. Now 13, Su says he got to try out multiple instruments at a family friend's house and the piano is what stuck.

“She had many instruments so like when I experimented with the piano, I really liked it, so I just decided to go on with that path and see what happens,” Su said.

For more information on concert tickets and other performances coming soon, click here.

