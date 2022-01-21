Watch
Magic Valley schools face staffing shortages, some districts announce closures

Posted at 4:16 PM, Jan 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-21 18:16:11-05

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — While omicron COVID-19 cases continue to surge across the state, schools in the Magic Valley are feeling the impact.

One issue schools face is determining whether or not they have the necessary resources to keep their classroom doors open. On Jan. 20, the Twin Falls and Gooding School Districts announced they would close on Friday, Jan. 21 due to staffing shortages.

The Twin Falls district said they have been dealing with difficult shortages since classes resumed after Christmas break. Staff are planning and preparing for the upcoming weeks.

Early release times for Monday, Jan. 24 and Jan. 21 are being adjusted.

The early release schedule can be found here. 

