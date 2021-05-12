Magic Valley Regional Airport welcomes Denver flight

TWIN FALLS — After years of conversations with SkyWest Airlines, obtaining grants, and delays due to COVID, the moment has finally arrived for the Magic Valley Regional Airport to start providing a once-a-day United Express flight to and from Denver International Airport.

The inaugural flight touched down in Twin at around 1:15 earlier this afternoon. Despite it only being the first flight many residents and local officials are eager to be able to take advantage of such a beneficial service.

“For those of us who live here, it’s a great amenity," said President of the Chamber of Commerce, Shawn Barigar. "To be able to access that connection to Denver and their 200 hundred connections beyond that and really go any place in the world, from the convenience of Twin Falls.”

Passenger Antonion Gomes added, “You’re going a little more east now. Then you have more connections. You have United now instead of just Delta, so you have the two carriers. I think it’s going to really open up a lot of connections for myself and a lot of people, I believe.”

Gomes is originally from Boise and is a SkyWest employee who took this trip to simply be on this inaugural flight. It was a smooth journey and upon his arrival in Twin, he was glad to be able to have been part of such an occasion for the airport.

“They’ve been needing another destination for a long time anyway. So, I think it’s a good expansion for Skywest and the airport itself. Yeah, I think it’s great,” said Gomes.

Offering this flight right as summer approaches couldn't be a better time, especially with the potential of drawing tourists and helping the local economy.

“As we’re seeing the resurgence of a comfort level with travel, certainly with all of the safety protocols in place, it’s great timing for us to be able to try to market to other places like Denver to draw tourists here to come experience what we all enjoy about the Magic Valley,” said Barigar.

Despite all the benefits for people who want to leisurely travel, there is also a massive benefit for those doing business.

Barigar said, "It's a great opportunity for our existing businesses here, who have customers and clients around the country and around the world that they can access them more conveniently. They can also draw in those business interests to Twin Falls as companies are looking to expand."

The flight will operate seven days a week with the plane leaving Denver at 11:45 am to arrive in Twin at 1:45 pm. The flight will then depart from Twin at 2:15 pm with a 4:15 pm arrival back in Denver.