Magic Valley Regional Airport to host open house meeting to discuss future development

TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley Regional Airport is inviting the public to an open house meeting to provide input and learn more about potential improvements the airport may make in the future.

“It’s the people’s airport," said Bill Carberry, the Manager for the Magic Valley Regional Airport. "It only makes sense to invite the public to be a part of it, be a part of the planning.”

Through a grant from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the airport is conducting a Master Plan Update which will identify needs for growth and give the airport the chance to receive funding for potential improvements.

Currently, the airport does have some ideas for possible development plans, but nothing is set in stone.

“We’re looking at a lot of changes to accommodate," said Carberry. "Like I said, the ground side, the ground transportation side. We’re looking at things with the crosswind runway. We’re looking at relocating a firehouse, relocating some general aviation development near that crosswind runway.”

Since airport officials are still in the process of determining potential changes, they're encouraging the public to come down and let their voices be heard.

“If people have an idea, we certainly want to hear, we will collect those ideas," said Carberry. "Usually, the cream rises to the top and we get some sort of thought of really the best way to proceed forward.”

Now while a large focus of this meeting is to discuss improvements and enhancements the airport is considering. Airport officials will also talk about the critical role the airport plays in helping the local economy.

With summer tourism ramping up and the new Denver flight is in full swing, the airport is planning for a busy summer.

“Our tourism group has done a great job of really promoting our area," said Carberry. "We’ve been marketing that flight in Denver as well as here in Twin Falls. We’re already seeing people visit us and have a good time for summer vacations.”

The open house meeting is set to take place on Wednesday, June 30th at the downtown commons outside city hall from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm.