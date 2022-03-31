Magic Valley Fellowship Hall hosting fundraising dinner

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Magic Valley Fellowship Hall is hosting its second annual old timers dinner April 2 to raise funds for its recovery center.

The dinner will feature testimonies from community members who have gone through the fellowship halls program. There will also be raffles, prizes, and a silent auction for guests who come.

Tickets are on presale for $12 and $15 at the door.

The Magic Valley Fellowship Hall has served the Twin Falls community since 1988 and has helped those struggling with drug and alcohol addiction.

Katie Ayers-Hicks is the Director of the Magic Valley Fellowship Hall and says addiction can affect anyone.

“Everybody knows somebody who has been touched by addiction in some way, shape or form.”

Hicks has been grateful for the community impact and the amount of donations they have received for this event.

"We have had so many donations... and the community has chipped in and done a lot and we can use these items to raffle off and raise some money to get this place in better condition, to help people out and keep our doors open."

Tickets for this event can be purchased at the Magic Valley Fellowship Hall.