Magic Valley Energy announces new turbine project for Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS COUNTY, Idaho — Magic Valley energy proposed a new wind turbine project for the Twin Falls County.

The Salmon falls project will have over 200 turbines built in 2025, with the project expected to be wrapped up by 2026. The project alone with the Lava Ridge project will produce thousands of jobs in construction for southern Idaho. The two projects combined will produce more than1800 megawatts of power that can be used by Idaho or other neighboring states on the west coast.

"There will be hundreds of jobs available at the facility, estimated over 350 for the salmon falls wind project" said Luke Papez, Senior Director of Project Development at LS Power.

Idaho is one of the more wind rich areas in the country and Magic Valley Energy hopes they can continue to expand in the area for future projects.