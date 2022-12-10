Magic Valley drag performers raising funds in response to bill in 2023 legislative session

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Drag performers in the Magic Valley are hosting a show to raise funds to get to the capital during the legislative session in 2023.

This is in response to an anti-drag bill that would outlaw public drag shows in Idaho. Many in the drag community feel this bill is a restriction of freedom and would take rights away from performers in the gem state.

Werk 4 Ur Rights: A Call To Action Fundraising Show

“This bill would effectively take away our ability to be openly queer in almost any public space,” said Avery Ray, a local drag performer. “It is a way for us to be able to express ourselves in a way that is open and free and more indicative of who we are and the thing about drag is that it is just performance.”

The bill is being discussed in the upcoming legislative session and the funds from this performance will cover travel costs for drag performers wanting to respond to the bill. Along with losing their rights to perform, many feel unsafe performing drag due to violent incidents happening across the U.S.

“Hard to feel that we can be safe. That we can have these events. That there is freedom of expression, especially in Idaho of all places. That there is freedom when there's no actual freedom to be who you are without the threat of a gun in your face,” said Arya Walker, a local drag performer.

Performers hope to destigmatize what drag is and inform the Idaho community about what this art form expresses.

“Whether it is singing a ballad or it’s dancing and performing, it’s the idea of whatever art is to you,” said Walker.

“My big thing is, go see a show. If you are even remotely curious go, see a show,” said Rae.

For more information on this event, click here.

