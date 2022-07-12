Magic Valley conference helps teachers grow in education

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The P20 conference is a two-day educator event that help teachers innovate and collaborate on teaching opportunities in the classroom.

This conference is from July 12-13 at the College of Southern Idaho (CSI). Close to 500 teachers from all across the Magic Valley will attend this conference, ranging from K-12 to college educators.

Coming up just around the corner, the annual P20 conference here at CSI. Come meet with other educators from across Idaho to Rejuvenate, Replenish, Remember why you Teach. Come listen to Adam Welcome and Gerry Brooks. Learn more at https://t.co/YE1nAthYJ5 pic.twitter.com/flbPFTX4cx — CSI (@CSIEagles) July 9, 2022

“From classroom management, to new technologies, to really just are you feeling a little overwhelmed as a teacher with all that’s required of you nowadays? We have sessions across all of these different domains so that when teachers step foot in the classroom, they are ready for students,” said Chris Harper, director of the Teaching and Learning Center at CSI.

The P20 conference began in 2016 with the desire to replace an educator conference that was canceled four years prior. Now in its seventh year, it has grown into a large piece of southern Idaho education.

“When that went away, there was a void locally for this summer professional development for educators. So, a bunch of educators from CSI and k-12 got together and we decided what we can do to keep professional development going,” said Harper.

This conference will help teachers cover tough issues that educators face in today's classroom. Mental health has been an issue that has gained attention over the past few years and will be one of the focuses during this conference.

“The past couple years have no doubt been pretty hard in education, so our theme this year is rejuvenate, replenish and remember why we teach. So, just as much as we are going to get tactics, tools, strategies, to put in our toolboxes for better teaching, we are going to prop each other up. We are going to be here to support each other not only throughout these next two days but throughout the school year as well,” said Harper.

For more information on the P20 conference, click here.