Magic Valley Beer Festival returns this weekend, raising money for 2 local charities

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Magic Valley Beer Festival will be returning this year, centered around raising money for two local charities.

More than 40 brewers from around Idaho and the Northwest will gather at the Twin Falls city park this Saturday, bringing with them all different types of beer for the community to try out.

In 2019, the event sold out and raised a little more than $58,000 for local charities. This year, all the money raised will be given to the Valley House homeless shelter and the Family Health Services Advanced Delivery Clinics.

“We are excited to be able to have a really fun event that involves beer and have some entertainment and have some fun in the park and get to see people as well as raise money,” said Jennifer Moss with the Blue Lakes Rotary Club.

The event includes a silent auction and a raffle, all tickets are sold online and must be purchased in advance. For more information on purchasing tickets click here.