Valley House searching for funds as they expand

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Valley House says they are almost always at max capacity and with the lack of available affordable housing and the constant growth of the community their biggest need is more space.

The expansion will be known as Beyond Shelter. A 15 unit building that will be able to hold up to around 30 more people.

Although, due to a rise in building costs, funding for the second phase of their expansion is still needed.

“With rising prices in homes and materials all those things that are happening, with many more people moving into the area, with it getting warmer here soon, we are going to have an even bigger influx of homelessness than we have had in the last year over COVID," said Valley House board president Bryan Bacon.

Jake Brasil Idaho news 6 reporter Jake Brasil sits down with four Valley House residents.

On Friday Idaho news 6 reporter Jake Brasil will be sharing the stories of four current Valley House residents as they describe their emotional journeys, from living on the streets to now working towards a better life.