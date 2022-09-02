'Magic in the Fair' as the Twin Falls County Fair returns this Labor Day weekend

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Carnival rides, tons of food, and many furry friends are all a part of this years Twin Falls county fair theme "There's Magic in the Fair."

As one of the last and largest county fairs in southern Idaho's, this years return reminds everyone of the importance and prominence of agriculture, FFA, and 4H in the Magic Valley.

Live stock shows are happening all week long and many members have been showing for most of their school careers.

“You meet so many people from around the state. You can go to nationals. You can meet so many people from around the world and I’ve made many many close friends even at my school that have done FFA,” said Aliza Schroeder, a senior at Filer High school.

Schroeder has been apart of shows for over 9 years and is a third generation member of FFA. Following in her father and granfathers footsteps, she has seen the importance of 4H and FFA and Marketing Director Nancy Pitz said it's more than just raising livestock.

"Twin Falls county has the highest 4H enrollment in the state of Idaho. This is a huge, I mean we are probably the biggest (agriculture) fair because the agriculture is so important to this community,” Pitz said.

Pitz also mentioned students learn a lot more during their time in FFA and 4H like social skills, leadership, team working, and public speaking.

