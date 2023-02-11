Lt. Governor spoke with high school students about new Idaho Launch program

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Lieutenant Governor Scott Bedke spoke with students at Twin Falls High School about a new incentive program to keep Idahoans working in the Gem State.

House Bill 24, if passed on the senate floor, would provide an $8,500 incentive for high school seniors in 2024 if they were to pursue 'in demand' jobs in Idaho.

The money would be dispersed in programs at local colleges and trade schools, similar to scholarships. Jobs that would be considered for this incentive boost include welding, carpentry, plumbing, electricians, teachers, physical therapists, dental hygienists, and many more.

“The thrust of this whole program is to make money available to kids that are headed to trade schools. That will give them a leg up that they have never had before. They haven't qualified for financial help before. Now they will, and it will continue to keep Idaho kids in Idaho jobs," said Bedke.

Education leaders in the Magic Valley see the program as a plus for all of its students and it creates reason for Idaho students to stay and grow the state's economy.

“It speaks volumes to our legislature as they look for ways to make sure that Idaho kids stay in Idaho for Idaho jobs, and I think these are the types of programs that we need to ensure our very best are not leaving our state and going other places for these kinds of jobs but that they are actually staying right here in Idaho,” said Brady Dickinson, superintendent of Twin Falls School District.

