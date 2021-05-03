Local organizations ready for Mental Health Awareness Month

TWIN FALLS — After a difficult year, local health organizations are teaming up with each other to raise awareness about the importance of mental health for people who are still struggling through this pandemic.

Health officials are encouraging residents to take advantage of this month and to not be fearful of any judgment or criticism for their mental state. If someone needs help, seek assistance.

“In general, a lot of people may not realize that there is a lot of people that deal with mental health issues and how many suicides we have a year," said Cody Orchard, a health education specialist for the South Central Public Health District. "This brings awareness to the community.”

Curtis Johnson, a Clinician for Region V Behavioral Health added, “Most agencies have seen an increase in clients over the past year, and it’s been a busy year for all of us. So, definitely an increase, so it’s more important than ever to reach out if you’re feeling stuck.”

The topic of mental health is extremely important in itself, especially with everything that has occurred this year. Countless people, of all age groups, have found themselves struggling one way or another during COVID.

“We all need to acknowledge where we’ve been, and we all need to take advantage of that and take the opportunity to know how bad things can be," said Lori Stewart, the president of Magic Valley Suicide Awareness and Prevention. "To know how people can struggle and come out on the other side and just not forget that.”

Many of these organizations are planning events geared towards both an online presence and in-person events.

However, one of the more exciting events being planned for this year is a scavenger hunt. Organizers hope this opportunity can serve as a tool to get people back into the community.

“There are going to be several businesses in the community that they’re going to be locations and they’ll pick up a card, a little bit of information about mental health and also get some fun different fun gifts and things. That’s going to start on May 11th," said Johnson.

The scavenger hunt is set to end on May 25 allowing for people to have time to try and hit all destinations.