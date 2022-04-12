Local organization helps provide beds for kids

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Sleeping in Heavenly peace (SHP) is an organization building beds for kids that don't have them.

The group was founded in 2012 and since then has expanded to 300 cities and four countries. Their slogan "No kid sleeps on the floor in our town" is what drives them to challenge local volunteers and continue to expand around the world.

Luke Mickelson is the founder and executive director of SHP and said this issue needs to be talked about more.

“It’s a pandemic that nobody knows about, these kids and the conditions that they sleep in,” said Luke.

Luke started this organization in his garage and has since grown the group to have a chapter in almost every state. Even to this day he still receives requests in the Twin Falls area.

“We still receive an application about every other day. We’ve been here for ten years,” said Luke.

Heidi Mickelson is the shipping coordinator for SHP and says this is a problem that can impact anyone.

“Even though you think it can't happen in your own town, I guarantee there’s kids who are struggling,” said Heidi.

Luke also challenges people in their community to seek out SHP because this cause still needs help.

“There’s kids in your own community right now that need your help and you can be involved in that,” said Luke.

SHP recently passed the 100,000 bed delivery mark since they started in 2012 and they hope to continue to families that are in need.

If you would like to support or volunteer for SHP head to their website here.