Local officials work to make voting secure

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Twin Falls County Election offices are hard at work to make sure elections are safe and secure during the primaries.

Local officials take many facets of precaution to preserve the integrity of local elections.

The Twin Falls County Election offices will sort through and record close to 13,000 ballots. Kristina Glascock has worked as the Twin Falls County clerk for 19 years and says their office has had great success counting votes.

“I’ve administered elections for nineteen years and the machines always count 100% accurately,” she said.

Many voters have concern over the validity of elections after the claims made against the 2020 elections, but Glascock and the elections office have created many checks and balances to ensure a safe election.

“Once the polls close, we make sure that law enforcement is picking up those ballots to bring back here. We always have two people with the ballots at all times,” she said.

Once the ballots arrive at the election offices, they are sorted through encrypted machines.

“These machines have to be certified federally and they have to be certified by the secretary of state”

