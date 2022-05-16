Local officials hope for higher turnout in primary election

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — As Idaho prepares for the primary election, local officials in Twin Falls hope for a higher turnout than previous years.

According to the Twin Falls county election office, 30% of voters participate in primary elections. Though numbers are low, the election office is doing everything they can to make sure first time voters can cast their ballot.

“Every vote counts in Idaho. We are here all through the night until we are done counting to make sure every single ballot gets counted,” said Kristina Glascock, Twin Falls county clerk.

Glascock has worked as the county clerk for 19 years and says the election office helps anyone looking to vote.

“On election day you can register and vote at the same time so we have a form you can fill out when you get to your polling place. Unaffiliated voters can come in on election day and they can affiliate with one of those parties to get that ballot,” she said.

Glascock also said that since her tenure, ballot counting and accuracy has been 100% accurate for those worried about voting integrity.

“In Idaho, we do a really good job of keeping our elections fair, safe, and secure,” she said.

For more information on voting, absentee ballots, and where to find your district, click here.