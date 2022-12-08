Local high schools changing lives with spare change

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The holiday season is all about giving and high school students in the Magic Malley are using spare change to change lives.

Twin Falls high school's "Change for Change" and Canyon Ridge high school's "Pennies for Possibilities" helps raise funds for families in need. The community drive is student run and teacher counseled. Last years drive saw close to $30,000 raised between the two schools.

"In the past we have provided car repairs, we have done, we've paid utility bills. We've done a lot of different things. Bought clothes, toys, food, anything that the families that we get in contact with need," said Mick Carter, teacher at Canyon Ridge.

Canyon Ridge's "Pennies for Possibilities" drive in its decade span has raised close to $200,000 and its high school students know the value of giving during the holidays.

"It's important cause a lot of people don't have like that extra money to like give presents and have a good Christmas," said Emilio Banuelos, junior at Canyon Ridge. "Knowing that you are helping somebody get stuff that they don't have, it's just a good feeling."

Donations of any size are accepted and you can donate by contacting Canyon Ridge high school directly.

"Check cash to canyon ridge high school, it will 100% be used for people in the community," said Kristy Oberg, teacher at Canyon Ridge high school.

