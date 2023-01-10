Local high school raises over $21,000 in spare change drive

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Most of us can find spare change stuck in our couches, on the floorboard of our cars or we might have a jar to collect extra coins.

One local high school is taking those extra coins to make a positive change in the Magic Valley community. Canyon Ridge High School, in its latest spare change drive 'Pennies for Possibilities', raised over $21,000 for community outreach.

“It was pretty incredible to have such amazing support from our community from the students. They really showed up and put a lot of effort into being able to do this for our community. It was awesome,” said Mick Carter, teacher at CRHS.

Since starting the drive, CRHS has raised over $200,000 and hopes to continue this momentum of generosity.

“That's what we strive for. We also hope to get more families too. That’s another thing. Getting as many families to shop for as we can,” said Kailie Wittrup, student body president at CRHS. “There's just a lot that goes into it and I'm just really happy I got to do it one last time this year.”

Student council advisor and teacher Kristy Oberg knows the value of teaching students about generosity and says the drive does more than give back to Twin Falls.

“What Pennies for Possibilities does is it reminds us of community needs. Just reminding ourselves that for people, there’s a lot we can do,” said Oberg.

For more information on donating you can contact CRHS directly here.