Local flower shop gives tulips to the elderly community

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A local flower shop in Twin Falls created a fundraiser page to give tulips to the elderly community.

Blush Floral is a Magic Valley flower shop owned by Chandra Carr. The desire to give tulips to retirement homes came after dropping off an order.

A couple asked if the flowers were for them and Carr had to reluctantly say no, but the idea for tulips for the elderly immediately hit her mind.

"When I first started it, I didn't think that the people would donate, and I was a little bit scared, but I was like you know what I don't have anything to lose," she said.

She posted on GoFundMe and within five hours she hit her $1,000 goal and since then has doubled that amount.

"Last time I think we were only able to give 26 bundles of tulips and now we are giving 157 so it's pretty cool," she said.

Makayla Dalos is the events coordinator at Chardonnay Assisted Living in Twin Falls and said she loves watching the people in the retirement home light up.

"It's crazy to see that just a flower can make them more. It may be just a flower but for someone else it's something big and I think that's important," said Dalos.

Seeing this joy is the reason Carr continues to be a florist.

"I get to witness that daily, just what flowers bring to people and so that's why I started it I knew the joy that it brought," said Carr.

If you would like to donate to the GoFundMe, click here. For more information on Blush Floral, click here.