Local farm first to grow hemp in Idaho

BUHL, Idaho — 1,000 Springs Mill in Buhl are the first farm to grow hemp in Idaho.

Hemp grain was illegal to grow in the state of Idaho before Governor Brad Little signed house bill 126 last April.

The grain is commonly associated with the drug marijuana which is illegal in the state of Idaho. Hemp grain contains neither THC or CBD. Hemp hearts actually contain many components that are very nutritional.

“It’s got omega 3's and 6's and nine amino acids and so it’s very agreeable to the body," said Tim Cornie, owner of 1,000 Springs Mill.

Other properties include fiber, unsaturated fats, protein, and essential vitamins and minerals.

One of the reasons why hemp was illegal for so long was the association with the illegal drug.

“We just got into a political thing that took it away from us and now people's eyes are opening up, they are getting more educated, and they realize hey this is a great benefit,” said Cornie.

Now that the grain is legal in Idaho, the door is open to new uses and ideas or the crop.

“Mold won’t grow to a hemp fiber and so they are great for building. The 3-D printing potential that comes with that fiber to be able to print homes," said Cornie.

For more information on hemp crop, click here. For more information on 1,000 Springs Mill, click here.