Local elderly shuttle service struggling with high volume of clients

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — National inflation has placed a burden on many in Idaho but Twin Falls elderly community is feeling the squeeze in a different way.

Interlink Volunteer Caregivers (IVC) provides the only form of transportation, and for free, for locals with disabilities or over the age of 65. Their service provides access to health care and other essential needs but an uptick in volume has caused stress on the local organization.

“There is getting to be so many of the clients, that our demand, our resources are limited by both the funding levels and the number of volunteers we can have,” said Jeanette Roe, Executive Director for IVC.

Lack of funding and volunteers has forced the service to deny some clients or provide rides unfunded due to necessity. Many use the service to reach vital appointments for cancer treatment, dialysis, doctor visits, surgeries and more.

Requests for grocery runs are also made but are most often put last on the list due to the higher priority of medical care.

“There’s no way they can afford to ride a taxi somewhere. They are struggling. You know, many of our clients are on disability, social security and so therefore they are on a fixed income,” said Nancy Duncan, a volunteer driver for IVC.

The city of Twin Falls has plans to bring a public transit system to the Magic Valley in 2023. The city is currently in the design phase of this process with a potential start in June.

