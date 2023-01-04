Local dealership celebrates 100 years with 100 acts of kindness

JEROME, Idaho — There are many ways to celebrate an anniversary but 100 years deserves a high honor.

To show his gratitude to the Magic Valley, Con Paulos, president of Con Paulos Chevrolet, completed 100 kind acts in southern Idaho.

Some of the acts included starting the boys and girls club in Jerome and giving opportunities for scholarships at the College of Southern Idaho.

“I’ve always said for years that the magic in the Magic Valley are the people. We have the most generous people in this region of anywhere I have ever been or ever seen and I just love being part of that,” said Paulos.

One of the larger gifts benefitted a family in need of a new vehicle that would allow their son to enter and exit more easily.

“I have an adult disabled son that we actually had to move him into a care facility because I didn’t have ample transportation at home,” said Angie Torix, magic valley resident.

When Torix received the keys she was overwhelmed by the generosity shown and hopes that these acts would lead others to give to those in need in our community.

“This community has been amazing. I can’t even believe that we were able to have this happen within the year. It’s just absolutely amazing,” said Torix.

