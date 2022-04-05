Local company helping kids struggling with trauma

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Positive Connections Plus is a behavioral health clinic that has served the Twin Falls community since 2019.

The company specializes in a Recovery and Resiliency program which helps kids recover from trauma and emotional disturbances.

This program has three different levels. Their day treatment is their highest level of care which provides one on one help for students. Skills training and development is a therapeutic program that gives kids social skills they need to re acclimate back to normal child living.

Their respite care is their lowest level of care and provides supervision for children. This can allow parents the needed to for their own recovery or give space for kids struggling with serious emotional disturbances (SED).

Tiara Williams is the project coordinator for the Recovery and Resiliency program and says one of the best parts about her job is seeing the students self esteem increase.

“One of the most amazing things that we have seen is their self esteem increase. We have kids that have been told completely that they are bad and that they are not successful,” said Tiara.

She also says the program isn't just for students but can also help parents struggling with trauma.

“Part of our program is to integrate parents too into their treatment and to help parents recover as well so we're helping families not just children,” said Tiara

One of the ways Positive Connections is helping their students is through gardening. Recently Moss Greenhouse donated plants and vegetables for them to use and this is how the program can teach skills to kids and open and avenue of therapy.

If you would like to learn more about the program or how you can help, visit their website here.