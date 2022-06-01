Local clinic manager helps educate the Latinx community though radio

BURLEY, Idaho — Lilian Newey is a clinic manager for Cassia Primary Care Clinics but on Tuesday she runs a program with Voz Latina 91.9 called "Nuestra Comunidad"(Our Community) talking with local resources and leaders so those who struggle with illiteracy can find help with everyday issues.

Topics cover healthcare, finances, voting, mental health, grants, education, national news and many others. Newey says if there is a topic they haven't covered on the show, listeners can request on the stations Facebook page about any topic of concern.

Newey began this program to Update the Latinx community on Covid but noticed a major problem in the Spanish speaking community.

“That the illiteracy level in the latinx community was so high, even more, it was higher than I expected it to be. Like we expect them to learn English, but they can’t even read or write in their own language,” she said.

That's where the idea for "Nuestra Comunidad" began, to help educate people through radio.

“The role of the program is basically to find different resources in our community that we can educate the Hispanic and latinx community in the area. I think giving people the tool of education, empowering them with the information so that they can make educated decisions is really the inspiration behind the work I am doing,” Newey said.

Now, the two hour time slot strives to continue growth and empowerment of the Latinx community, and the desire to help her communtiy with what Newey uses to keep her passion.

“The reward is just knowing that I am making a difference in someone's life, knowing that maybe today's the day that they heard something that would touch them or would aid them to ask for help,” she said.

For more information on KBWE and "Nuestra Comunidad", Click here.

