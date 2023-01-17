Local church to open warming center in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Taproot church in downtown Twin Falls plans to open the cities first warming center on January 24.

The shelter will provide a place for homeless to get out of frigid temperatures from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., depending on temperatures. The church is partnering with Valley House Homeless Shelter to help provide safe spaces for people without housing.

"One of the things that we've always tried to think through and pray through is how can we help and love and serve Twin Falls and the Magic Valley, and this was one of those opportunities that has been one our radar for a long time," said Michael Littleton, Pastor of Taproot church.

Littleton first thought of the idea in response to the communities housing issue. Here in southern Idaho, and across the country, inflation is causing people to lose or struggle to find housing, leading to an increase in homelessness.

"Most of the hotels and motels are full and so even if we try to help and check people into a hotel for a night that's often difficult because it's full," said Littleton. "I think there is a lack of awareness when it comes to the homeless population."

Taproot Church hopes this space will alleviate the pressure places like Valley House Homeless Shelter are facing and provide an escape form harsh weather.

"Just the opportunity to provide a space to get you out of the extreme cold can go a long way," said Littleton.

