Local church donates over 39,000 pounds of food to local pantry

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — On Tuesday, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints donated 24 pallets of food to South Central Community Action Partnership (SCCAP).

A total of 39,500 pounds of food was given to the organization that helps many Magic Valley families struggling with food and financial insecurity. The Church of Jesus Christ began this program in 2020 and has since donated 12 semi-trucks full of food to SCCAP.

“We are excited to be able to get this food into the Magic Valley and share it with our friends and neighbors and help them out a little bit,” said Ray Parrish, area communications director for The Church of Jesus Christ.

SCCAP distributes food to hundreds of families and helps supply 16 other food banks in southern Idaho. In 2019, the food bank was serving close to 350 food boxes a month, but since the pandemic and increasing inflation, they are averaging over 800 boxes.

The uptick has been seen nationally as more people struggle with food insecurity. Parrish hopes that this act of generosity will be seen by others and that people in the Magic Valley will do their part to support others during a time of rising costs.

“If they can find the time to come out and help. Even if they don’t come down to a food pantry if they can help their neighbor. That’s what the Savior would have us do. And that’s what we would like to see everybody do,” said Parrish.

If you would like to donate or learn more about SCCAP, click here.

