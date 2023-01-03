Local Catholic leaders react to death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Just before the world crossed into 2023 it lost one of its most pivotal leaders.

On December 31, 2022 Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI died at the age of 95. His successor Pope Francis will preside over his predecessors funeral for the first time in the Vatican's history.

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI body lying in state at Vatican: https://t.co/6xVfd26uCg — ABC News (@ABC) January 2, 2023

“He was not as outspoken like John Paul the second where he would draw multitudes, he was more quiet, more simple, but in his quietness and his prayerfulness he showed us the road to God,” said Father Julio Vicente, pastor of St. Edwards Catholic Church.

Though millions mourn the churches loss, many in the Catholic faith are happy that the Pontiff is now at rest.

“We are saddened but we are filled with great joy now that Pope Benedict the sixteenth has gone to the house of the father,” said Vicente.

Father Julio was a seminarian in 2005 studying in Rome during the passing of Pope John Paul II and remembers visiting the gym in the afternoon just before Pope Benedict XVI became the next Catholic leader.

“ I said 'what happened? Why are you guys running? Well, the pope has been elected! We have a new pope!' And so, I just went up to my room, dressed up and ran also to the Saint Peter's Square where it was already packed with people and then he was announced as the new pope,” said Vicente.

Pope Benedict XVI reigned as leader of the catholic church from 2005 to 2013. He was the first pope to resign since Pope Gregory XII in 1415.