Local businesses partner together to help provide school supplies for students in need

TWIN FALLS,Idaho — Fill the Truck is a local school supply drive taking place on August 13 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 1667 Locust St.

The goal of the drive is to fill two trucks full of school supplies to help local students and teachers in the Magic Valley. The supplies will be given to South Central Community Action Partnership where they will disperse the supplies to people who need them.

The two businesses coming together for this event are The Duran Group and Ruby Mountain Motors. Business owners Cesar Duran and Joshua Alonso came together on the idea of knowing the issues that inflation has caused people in the Magic Valley.

"Anything that we can do to give that kid that needs a little bit of extra new stuff to have the confidence and start a school year off right, I think is pretty important," said Alonso.

Most supplies in a classroom are teacher-bought and budgeting out for an entire class can be a challenge during times of inflation.

"Teachers out of their own pocket end up having to give other supplies or purchase things like that with paper, binders and pencils," said Alonso. "So this should help offset their cost a little bit."

Duran has been a part of many students' lives by coaching junior varsity soccer at Canyon Ridge High School for nine years and knows the value of a student starting off on the right foot.

"I think every kid deserves an opportunity to excel and I think if we give them the proper tools to do that, I think it's great," Duran said. "Our kids are our future, so by making sure their set up for success from day one I think is huge."

